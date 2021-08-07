• Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed. For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will reopen the Marathon satellite office on the second Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. The first one is Wednesday, Aug. 11. The satellite office will offer all the services found at the Key West and Key Largo Veterans Affairs offices and will be staffed with an accredited Veterans Service Officer. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Volunteers wanted
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. Hours are flexible and the museum is open daily except Wednesday. For information, call 305-294-9501, or email info@oirf.org.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, Edward B. Knight Pier, White Street. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Legion post reopening
American Legion Post 168, 803 Emma St., will be open on Fridays and Saturdays. For information, call Nancy at 703-626-0600.
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. There are no dues for membership; it is self-supporting through voluntary contributions. All meetings in the Keys are being held via Zoom. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug.12. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Key West memories sought
The Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories. A project called “Key West Diary” is accepting submissions which may be adapted into short plays read by local actors. To be considered, send stories of no more than 1,000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.
• Support services
Christina’s Courage offers support and advocacy to survivors of sexual violence, confidentially and free-of-charge. For information, call Christine at 305-916-0673 or email cdepre@fcasv.org.