Cornerstone Resource Alliance case managers will be available at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday. Cornerstone offers birth certificate and Florida ID assistance, relocation services, health care, mental health and addiction referrals, cellphone and mail services, assistance with food stamps, SSI/SSI disability applications, Medicaid/Medicare health care, jobs, housing and shelter, educational and rental assistance, and clothing and basic supplies. For information, call 305-393-2972 or visit https://www.keyscra.org
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Poets series
The College of the Florida Keys is hosting CFK Poetics, its annual visiting poets series. This year’s theme is “Culture Unites and Divides.” Poet and poetry professor Tom Hunley will present at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Tennessee William Theatre, 5901 College Road. He will read some of his work and take questions from the audience. The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit http://www.CFK.edu/Poetics.
• Spaghetti Dinner
American Legion and Auxiliary Post #28 will host a Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner with take-out or eat-in options from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at 5610 College Road. The cost is $10.proceeds will benefit veterans and local non-profits. For information, call 305-304-1655.
• Womankind BraZaar
Womankind supporters will model one-of-a-kind decorated bras at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. The event helps raise awareness for breast health and supports the nonprofit medical center’s mission to provide breast cancer screenings and exams to local women. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $60 for preferred seating and can be purchased at http://www.thekeywesttheater.com. For information about the event and artist or sponsorship opportunities, contact Womankind at 305-294-4004 or visit http://www.womankindkeywest.com.
• Choral members sought
Singers are needed for the coming season of Keys Coral Arts and will be accepted until Tuesday, Oct. 11. Rehearsals are held at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. Membership is open to singers older than 16. Rehearsals are held weekly, on Tuesday nights from 7 to 9 pm. For information, contact Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or keyschoralarts@gmail.com.
• Art Festival
The Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-25. Applications are now being accepted at http://www.keywestartcenter.com. Application deadline is Saturday, Oct. 15. For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com