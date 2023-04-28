The Key West Woman’s Club is offering free guided tours of the Hellings Curry Museum, 319 Duval St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The tours include the story of Eleanor and Martin Hellings, who in 1892 built the home that is now the club’s headquarters.
• Nature Preserve cleanup
The Key West Nature Preserve, 1691 Atlantic Blvd. will be the scene of a cleanup and planting session from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, organized by Coastlove, the City of Key West and One Tree Planted. All participants must register upon arrival. There are no age restrictions for this free, family-friendly event.
• Skate Night
The Southernmost Hockey Club will host a Skate Night with a country rock and pop theme from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Bertha Street Hockey Rink. The event is free and participants must bring their own skates. For information, email keywesthockey@gmail.com.
• Community meetings
The City of Key West’s Manager’s Office and Code Compliance Department are convening three community meetings for the amending of the Sound Control Ordinance. The meetings will be held in the Commission Chambers of City Hall, 1300 White St. At 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, residents’ concerns will be discussed; at 10 a.m. Monday, May 15, business owners’ concerns will be addressed; and at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, the concerns of both residents and business owners will be the topic.
• Call to artists
The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St., is seeking artwork of all media and size for its annual Mango Madness members’ exhibition. Drop off for the show is Tuesday through Sunday, May 16-21, for the show which opens Thursday, June 1. For information, visit https://tskw.org/mango-madness-summer-members-show.
• SOS volunteers needed
The SOS Stock Island food pantry needs volunteers for various shifts of three hours on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers are mainly responsible for walking clients through the food options, but some light stocking and cleaning may be involved. Group community service options are also available. Email selena@sosfoundation.org or call 305-292-3013, Ext. 1, for information.
• Mental Health fundraiser
In honor of Mental Health Awareness month in May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Miami is hosting a Walk for Mental Health Awareness, on Saturday, May 20, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Loan Depot Park. The event raises awareness and funding for local mental health services and has sponsorship and walk team opportunities available for those interested in participating. A Monroe County team will be taking part in the event. For information, registration and/or donations, visit http://www.NAMIWalks.org/Miami, email Kate Edelson at Kate@NAMIMiami.org or call 305-665-2540 or 786-775-0667.
• Buy a brick
The Key West Art & Historical Society has relaunched its ‘Buy a Brick, Leave a Legacy’ campaign to raise funds for the on-going preservation of the historic Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. Visit https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/kwahs