Womankind supporters will model one-of-a-kind decorated bras at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. The event helps raise awareness for breast health and supports the nonprofit medical center’s mission to provide breast cancer screenings and exams to local women. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $60 for preferred seating and can be purchased at http://www.thekeywesttheater.com. For information, contact Womankind at 305-294-4004 or visit http://www.womankindkeywest.com
• Fire fundraiser
Conch Town Records, the Green Parrot Bar and We’ve Got the Keys have teamed up to organize a fundraising benefit for residents displaced by a Sept. 28 fire at 3201 Flagler Ave. The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St. Musicians and host Bill Hoebee are donating their time and talent for the event. Those wishing to donate can do so at the event, or via a PayPal link set up at http://www.www.FantasyFest.com, or by delivering/mailing a check made out to “We’ve Got the Keys” to 922 Caroline St. All proceeds will be distributed directly to the displaced residents. For information, call Nadene Grossman Orr at 305-295-9112.
• Mammograms available
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Lower Keys Medical Center’s Women’s Imaging Center, 5900 College Road, is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with expanded hours on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 7 a.m., to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A physician’s order is required, and a discounted self-pay rate is available through the month of October. For information, call 305-294-5535, Ext. 3308.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, to benefit The Studios of Key West.
• Musicians sought
The Lower Keys Community Choir and Keys Chamber Orchestra are looking for singers and instrumentalists for the upcoming Christmas Cantata. Rehearsals start on Sunday, Oct. 23. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 6-8. For information, email keyschamberorchestra@gmail.com or gigigrider@yahoo.com.
• Donations sought
The Monroe County Community Organizations Active in Disaster (MCCOAD) is looking for donations to help Monroe County residents. Approximately 220 families and 70 live-aboards were flooded and/or damaged by fire due to Hurricane Ian. For cash donations, visit http://www.uwcollierkeys.org/give. Designate your donation to Monroe County Hurricane Ian Relief. For information regarding the MCCOAD, contact emily@sosfoundation.org or loretta.geotis@uss.salvationarmy.org.
• Choral members sought
Singers are needed for the coming season of Keys Coral Arts and will be accepted until Tuesday, Oct. 11. Rehearsals are held at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. For information, contact Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or keyschoralarts@gmail.com.