The Key West Saxophone Quartet will present a concert at the Little Room Jazz Club, 821 Duval St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec.17. Selections will include “The Nutcracker Suite,” “Ode To Joy Blues” and selected holiday music. A $5 donation is suggested.
• Reef Relief fundraisers
Hyatt Centric Resort and Spa, 601 Front St., will host a pair of fundraisers for Reef Relief on Saturday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Blue Mojito Bar and Grill. Locals and tourists can enjoy festivities including handcrafted cocktails, live music, a snow machine, raffles and an appearance from Santa. For information on the event, visit http://www.HyattCentricKeyWest.com.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec.18, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club is holding a free holiday car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Conch Republic Seafood Company, 631 Greene St. Unwrapped gifts are sought for the Monroe County Domestic Abuse Shelter. For information, call Lance Stehman at 305-797-6782, or visit http://www.floridakeyssouthernostcarclub.com.
• Music Room concert
The Music Room will present its annual free Christmas Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. Robin Kaplan’s music students will be accompanied by Joe Dallas and Skipper Kripitz. Contributions for the Wesley House Holiday Helpers Initiative for children in need will be accepted.
• Garden concert
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will host a children’s winter concert from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, featuring local musician Mateo Jampol. Tickets are sold at the door for $5 per child; $10 max per family. Beverages, snow cones and treats will be sold.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, to benefit Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Essay contest
The Key West Harry S Truman Foundation has announced an essay competition for Monroe County high school students, to be held in conjunction with the foundation’s annual Presidential Families Weekend forum. Reflecting this year’s forum theme, “Working Across the Aisle: American Bipartisanship,” student competitors will research and write about an American president who reached across the aisle to achieve a common goal. Deadline for submissions is Sunday, Jan. 15. To request essay guidelines, email Rachel.Katzenberger@kwtrumanfoundation.org.