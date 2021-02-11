• Women’s Club meeting
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will host a Zoom meeting at 1 pm. Thursday, Feb. 11. Speaker Kim Wilson will talk about books to brighten the Covid-19 indoor days. Members are encouraged to bring a guest. For information, call Nanette Miller, 305-295-9971.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, at the Truman Annex parking lot, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. Cards are priced at $100 and effective until Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, call Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• Online theater
TheatreXP will offer “Twice Told Tales”, as an online streaming event through Sunday, Feb. 14, with 24/7 access. The show features six actors grouped into nine different pairs, each pair delivering a single monologue, but in two different ways. Access to the streaming event will be available through http://www.theatrexp.org. The show can be viewed over any TV, computer, smartphone or tablet. The event is free and donations can be made on the site. For information, call 302-540-6102.
• Poetry, short story contest
In celebration of Tennessee Williams’s 110th birthday and the anniversary of the Tennessee Williams Museum, the Key West Art & Historical Society invites poets and writers to submit original works for poetry and short story writing contests. The contest runs until Sunday, March 7. For full contest information, guidelines and a submission link, visit http://www.kwahs.org/education/twbc. For information, call Kassandra Collett at 305-295-6616, Ext. 114, email at kcollett@kwahs.org, or visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Garden Club
The Key West Garden Club is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 1100 Atlantic Ave., at Fort West Martello on Higgs Beach. Admission is free and masking and social distancing are required.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its setting, Hugh’s View. Reservations are required for the sunset event which will offer cash-bar cocktails. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Sunset participants sought
Artists and performers are wanted for the nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square. For information, visit http://www.sunsetcelebration.org or email jury@sunsetcelebration.org.
• Volunteers needed
Sister Season Fund needs volunteers to fulfill its creed of “Locals Helping Locals.” To volunteer, email red.bigelow@gmail.com or scottkeywest@gmail/com.