• Old Island Days Art Festival
The Key West Art Center will host the annual Old Island Days Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27, at the Truman Waterfront Park. For information, call 305-294-1241 or email KWArtShow@gmail.com.
• Yard sale
St. Paul’s Church will host an ABC (attic, boat and closet) yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at 401 Duval St. Sale items include Haitian art, boating supplies, accessories, jewelry, lamps, linens, kitchen and dining wares, small furniture and more. All proceeds will be donated to the South Florida Haiti Project.
• Plant sale
The MARC House nursery will be the site of a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27, at 1401 Seminary St. For plant availability, contact Jeff Searle at 954-658-4317 or palms@rainforestcollection.com
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Doolittle” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups.
• Orchid meeting
The Key West Orchid Society will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Rochelle Eannarino will demonstrate repotting , mounting and general orchid care. The event is open to the public. For information, call 305-619-8304.
• Geiger Key Arts & Crafts Show
An arts, crafts and yard sale will be held at the Tamarac Park Pavilion in the dog park on Scorpio Drive from 8 a.m. to mid-afternoon on Saturday, Feb. 26.
• Music festival
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Florida Keys will host the Terry Cassidy Island Grass Music Festival from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Boondocks Grille & Draft House, 27205 Overseas Highway, Ramrod Key. For information, email info@HabitatLowerKeys.org.
• Garden tours
The Key West Garden Club will host tours of seven gardens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26. All gardens are within five minutes walking distance. Docents will be at each garden with plant information. Tickets are $25 in advance through http://www.keywestgardenclub.com or $30 on days of the tour at each garden. The tickets are good for both days. For information, call 305-294-3210.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, to benefit Camp Bravo.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.