• Reef restoration talk
The Key West Botanical Garden Society will virtually host Sarah Fangman of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17. Her topic will be “Reef Restoration in the Florida Keys.” To register, https://www.keywest.garden/events/2021-03-17_speaker_series/ For information call 305-296-1504 or visit https://www.keywest.garden.
• Vaccines for vets
Veterans who meet VA Healthcare eligibility will be offered the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road. Pre-registration is not required but recommended because of limited vaccine availability. To register, call 305-293-4863 in Key West or 305-451-0164, Key Largo. For information, call 305-295-5150.
• Virtual performance
Red Barn Theatre will present a streaming production of “Sez She,” through Saturday, March 20. The show, which features 16 local actors, can be accessed through the theater’s website at http://www.redbarntheatre.com. Tickets are $10, with viewing available 24/7 on any platform with an internet connection.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. until sunset on Thursday, March 18. Masks are required, spaced line management enforced and the number of guests per stall limited.
• Poetry readings
The College of the Florida Keys will host CFK Poetics virtual visiting poets events. At 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, Richard Blanco will read from his work. Ross Gay will be featured at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29. These free events will be primarily virtual, but limited seating will be available in the CFK Library during the live streams of the readings. For information to access, visit http://www.cfk.edu/poetics.
• League speaker
The Lower Keys League of Women Voters will host guest speaker Key West Mayor Teri Johnston at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, via Zoom. The title of the Mayor’s presentation will be “Key West Forward.” To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpf- CuqDIuEt0jLtXHed6SN5 eeJ1y882XO. For information, contact Kathryn Norris at 305-587-1964 or LowerKeyslwv@gmail.com or visit https://www.lowerkeyslwv.org/
• Exhibit opening
The Key West Art & Historical Society will open “The History of Duval Street: The Longest Street in the World,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The exhibition runs until August. For information, call Cori Convertito, 305-295-6616,extension 112, email cconvertitofarrar@kwahs.org, or visit http://kwahs.org/exhibitions.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy Hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets each Saturday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. For information, email rusty.the.writer@gmail.com or visit https://sites.google.com/view/keywestwritersguild.