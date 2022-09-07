The Key West Library will host a Book Club meeting on the last Wednesday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m. The September selection will be Richard Osman’s “The Thursday Murder Club.” The book can be requested at the library’s main desk, 700 Fleming St.
• Poets series
The College of the Florida Keys is hosting CFK Poetics, its annual visiting poets series. This year’s theme is “Culture Unites and Divides.” The first featured poet, award-winner Adrian Matejka, will present a poetry reading at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Tennessee Williams Theatre on the Key West Campus, 5901 College Road. All events are free and open to the public. For information, visit http://www.CFK.edu/Poetics.
• Plogging the Keys
Volunteers are sought for a litter pickup event from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at 808 Duval St. Meet and get parking pass, vest, gloves, bucket and picker. The Key West Business Guild and Womenfest 2022 will host an after event cold water celebration.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Virtual classes
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is helping new parents prepare with virtual classes held with an expert and other families. Breastfeeding class will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, and childbirth class on Sunday, Sept. 18. Register at https://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, to benefit Sister Season.
• Volunteers wanted
Organizers are seeking 150 volunteers for the Ambassador team for the Fantasy Fest Parade, Saturday, Oct. 29. Volunteers attend a pre-event safety meeting, get Ambassador swag and are invited to join the Fantasy Fest team for its annual post-parade social mixer. For information and to fill out an Ambassador volunteer form, visit http://www.FantasyFest.com/Parade.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.