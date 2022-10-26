• Call for vendors

Food-crafters, artists and alchemists of all imaginings are invited to show and sell their creations at Key West Art & Historical Society’s Holiday Concert & Bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Custom House, 281 Front St. For an application, visit www.kwahs.org/education/bazaar/vendor. For information, contact Bonnie McInnis at bmcinnis@kwahs.org or 305-295-6616, Ext. 115.