Food-crafters, artists and alchemists of all imaginings are invited to show and sell their creations at Key West Art & Historical Society’s Holiday Concert & Bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Custom House, 281 Front St. For an application, visit www.kwahs.org/education/bazaar/vendor. For information, contact Bonnie McInnis at bmcinnis@kwahs.org or 305-295-6616, Ext. 115.
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
• Peanut butter challenge
UF/IFAS Extension Monroe County will be participating in a statewide Peanut Butter Challenge through Monday, Oct. 31. Extension Services will be collecting unopened jars of peanut butter at three Monroe County facilities: Gato Building, Suite 2-260, 1100 Simonton St., Marathon Government Center, Suite 400, 2798 Overseas Highway, or Murray Nelson Government Center Suite 244, 102050 Overseas Highway. All peanut butter donations will be distributed to local food pantries. In addition, the Florida Peanut Producers Association and Florida Peanut Federation will match community donations.
• Day of the Dead
The Monroe County Public Library’s Florida Keys History Center, Save-A-Grave Guardians and the Historic Florida Keys Foundation are presenting a program starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St. Historian Corey Malcom and Archivist Breana Sowers will present a look at iconic Keys cemeteries, along with death celebrations around the world. The presentation will be followed by a procession to the Key West Cemetery for a tour. The event is commemorating Día de Los Muertos, a Mexican holiday celebrated every year on Nov. 1 and 2.
• MARC Pumpkin Patch
The MARC Pumpkin Patch will be opened from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 31, at 1401 Seminary St. For information or to volunteer, call 305-296-9556 or email plantstore@marchouse.org.
• Garden Halloween Party
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will host its annual Screamin’ Green Halloween Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Entrance fee is $5 per child or $10 per family; members are free. The Garden is located at 5210 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit www.keywest.garden.