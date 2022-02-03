• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Garden Club
The Key West Garden Club will hold a meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. William Irwin will give a presentation on “RV Gardens — Growing Edibles on the Road.” The meeting is free and open to the public. This is an inside event and masking is suggested. For information, visit http://www.keywestgardenclub.com.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 5. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Book sale
Friends of the Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. All music, TV, and film CD and DVDs will be free. The group welcomes book donations.
• Scholarships available
Graduating seniors can apply for scholarships through the Key West Chamber of Commerce Foundation which awards thousands of dollars in scholarships annually. Students interested in applying for any scholarship can apply online at http://www.KeyWestChamber.org/scholarships.html. For questions, call Robert Goltz, 305-294-2587.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Valentine’s Day Gala
The Coffee Butler Amphitheater, 21 E. Quay Road, will be the site of Wesley House’s annual fundraiser from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14. Ticket price includes a buffet dinner, an open bar, access to the island’s largest silent auction and dancing to the tunes of Patrick and the Swayzees. Sponsorships, VIP table seating, and general admission tickets are now available at http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ValentinesGala.
• Singers sought
Keys Choral Arts is holding rehearsals for its Spring season on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. (6 p.m. for new singers) at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. New singers will be accepted through the middle of February. Singers must be fully vaccinated (including boosters), and will wear masks. Individuals may also choose to participate in live and recorded rehearsal simulcasts on Zoom. Membership is open to people over 16. Dues are $130 and will include a singer’s mask for new members. Limited scholarships are available. For information, call Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709.
• Volunteers wanted
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. Hours are flexible and the museum is open daily except Wednesday. For information, call 305-294-9501 or email info@oirf.org.