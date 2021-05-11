• Royalty wanted
Participants are sought for the royal campaign of king and queen of Fantasy Fest 2021. A preliminary informational meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Barbary Beach House, 2001 South Roosevelt Blvd., and candidates meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Opal Key Resort, 245 Front St. For information, contact Chris Elwell at 305-481-1790 or email christopher@keysfurniture.com.
• Summer camp
Reef Relief has opened registration for its nine-week Coral Camp, with sessions from Monday, June 7, through Friday, Aug. 6. Campers from 6 to 12 years old will experience hands-on-learning, interactive games and outdoor activities, with marine science lessons and snorkeling in different local ecosystems. For registration forms, visit https://www.reefrelief.org/coral-camp-2021/. Email the form to reefrelief@gmail.com or fax to 305-293-9515.
• Art work to benefit wildlife
Original design mugs and tote bags featuring turtle artwork donated by Lower Keys artist Gabrielle Wilson are now available on the Florida Keys Wildlife Society online store. The Wildlife Society is a volunteer-run, non-profit organization and is the Friends group for the Florida Keys Wildlife Refuges. For information about the society’s work, the artist and for access to the store, visit http://www.floridakeyswildlifesociety.org.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films on a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Garden Club
The Key West Garden Club is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 1100 Atlantic Ave., at Fort West Martello on Higgs Beach. Admission is free and masking and social distancing are required.
• Painting boot camp
The Studios of Key West is offering a series of classes with local artist Rick Worth. Sessions are held on either Monday or Tuesday, May through June, outside at the Carriage Trade Artist Residencies, 529 Eaton St. For information visit https://tskw.org/may-painting-boot-camp-with-rick-worth, call 305-296-0458 or visit the box office at 533 Eaton St., Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Bridge players wanted
The Key West Conch Duplicate Bridge Club is looking for new members. The group meets at 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays when there are enough players. For information, call or text Beth Howe at 814-779-2489.
• Libraries reopen
The Key Largo branch of the Monroe County Library, 101485 Overseas Highway, has reopened for in-person visits three days a week. The branch will be open Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the Upper Keys, the Islamorada branch, 81830 Overseas Highway, is also open three days a week on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org, call your local branch, or follow on social media for updates, a complete list of virtual library events, online resources and more.