• Audubon discussion
The Florida Keys Audubon Society will present “Flamingos in the Keys: What’s The Deal?” as a Zoom program at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. The event will be a conversation between Steven Whitfield of Zoo Miami and FKAS executive director Mark Hedden. For information or reservations, visit http://www.keysaudubon.org.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• TSKW featured artist
Esterio Segura Mora, a Cuban visual artist, is featured in The Studios of Key West’s Sanger Gallery to Thursday, Feb. 25, with an array of sculpture, drawings and prints spanning the arc of his career and interests. The gallery is located at 533 Eaton St, with hours Tuesday through Saturday, from noon until 4 p.m. Visit http://www.www.tskw.org for information.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the corner of Greene and Elizabeth streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Outdoor movie
The Tropic Cinema and the Key West Art & Historical Society will present a screening of the new movie “Blithe Spirit” at Fort East Martello at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Those attending can bring chairs, blankets and coolers. The fort is located at 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. For tickets and information, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Art Festival
The Key West Art Center will host the annual Old Island Days Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27-28, in the Truman Waterfront Park. The juried outdoor fine art festival will feature more than 100 artists.
• Library speaker series
The Friends of the Key West Library will present Tom Corcoran via webinar at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 1. Corcoran is the author of Key West-based mysteries and numerous books of non-fiction. The lectures are free and registration is required at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/registration.
• Poetry, short story contest
In celebration of Tennessee Williams’s 110th birthday and the anniversary of the Tennessee Williams Museum, the Key West Art & Historical Society invites poets and writers to submit original works for poetry and short story writing contests The contest runs until Sunday, March 7. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/education/twbc or call Kassandra Collett at 305-295-6616, Ext. 114, email at kcollett@kwahs.org.
• Library Trivia Night
The Monroe County Public Libraries will present online Trivia Nights on select Fridays starting at 7 p.m. March 5. Test your knowledge on a variety of subjects and compete for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses. The event is free and open to the public. Visit http:www.keyslibraries.org/events or call your local library branch for information.