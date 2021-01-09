• Exhibit opening
Key West Art & Historical Society will open its newest exhibition “Sand in his Shoes: The Life and Art of Stephen Avila” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15 at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The exhibit will be on display until Sunday, March 7. For information, call Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, email cconvertitofarrar@kwahs.org, or visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Livingston Taylor concerts
American singer/songwriter/story-teller Livingston Taylor will hold two performances at The Studios of Key West; one is an intimate, socially distanced, Backyard Concert Series experience for 12 people on Tuesday, Jan. 12, and the other a virtual live-streamed performance from TSKW stage on Wednesday, Jan. 13. Tickets are available at http://www.tskw.org.
• Women’s Club meeting
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will host a Zoom meeting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14. An ophthalmologist will discuss her mission to the Philippines. For information on joining the Zoom meeting, call Nanette Miller at 305-295-9971.
• Virtual lecture
The Friends of the Key West Library will host a virtual lecture at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. “A Night of Mystery” will be moderated by Lucy Burdette and feature authors Hank Phillippi Ryan, Rhys Bowen, and Julia Spencer-Fleming. The event is free and open to the public. For registration, visit http://www.FriendsOfTheKeysWestLibrary.org or call 305-292-3595.
• Volunteers needed
Old Island Restoration Foundation is seeking docents for its socially-distanced home tours will be held January through March. For information or to volunteer, call 305-296-9501, email info@oirf.org or visit http://www.oirf.
• Torch campaign
Special Olympics is teaming up with Publix Super Markets for its annual Torch Icon Campaign. The event, held until Monday, Jan. 18, unites Publix associates, customers and local communities in an effort to support Special Olympics athletes and their families. Customers who visit their local Publix can help support state athletes with a simple donation and will receive over $10 in coupon savings. For information about the campaign, visit http://www.specialolympicsflorida.org.
• Library curbside pickup
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering curbside pickup of library materials 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. To reserve library items, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org to search the catalog and online electronic resources. To make an appointment for pickup, or for information, call 305-292-3595.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Greene and Ann streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Online drawing classes
The Key West Art Center will host Lothar Speer as its figure drawing instructor on Zoom on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through March. Call 305-294-1241 or visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com for registration, cost and information.