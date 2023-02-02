A box to place worn and tattered American flags for proper disposal has been installed at Key West City Hall, 1300 White St. The retired flags will be delivered to American Legion Post 28, 5610 College Road, whose members will burn the flags.
• Big Pine Art show
Artists in Paradise, 221 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine Key, will hold a “Waves, WIld & WIngs judged art show on display from Friday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 26. Artists may drop off work on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4 and 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. For information, visit http://www.artistsinparadise.com.
• Crooks Annual Second Line
On Sunday, Feb. 5, the annual Crooks Second Line will march up Duval Street. Benefitting the Bahama Village Music Program, this free annual event celebrates the lives of those on the island who were loved and lost. The event will begin at noon at Hog’s Breath Saloon. The parade will dance and march at 2 p.m. from the Hog’s Breath up Duval to the Green Parrot at Whitehead and Southard. To join the festivities, volunteer or donate, or obtain more information by visiting http://www.crookssecondlinekw.com or the Facebook page, The Crooks Annual Second Line, by emailing crookssecondlinekw@gmail.com or by calling 305-504-7664.
• Youth Program
The Queer Keys Youth Program is a weekly meet-up for LGBTQIA+ youth ages 12-18. The Youth Program builds community by providing a safe and affirming space for participants, offering educational and creative activities, providing free snacks, and allowing participants to determine the group’s agenda. The Youth Program meets every Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Old Stone Coffee House space provided by the United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St.
• Matinee movie
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will air a free movie each Wednesday at 5 p.m.
• Purchase online safely
For those making online purchases from a local market like Craig’s List or Facebook Marketplace, consider using the Key West Police Department lobby for the exchange of goods and money. Located at 1604 N. Roosevelt Blvd, it’s open 24/7, there are cameras at all times, it’s well lit, and it will keep home addresses unknown to a stranger.