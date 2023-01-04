The Key West Garden Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Speaker Mark Hedden will discuss Ballast Key, seven miles west of Key West, now part of the National Wildlife Refuge. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Wounded Warrior Bicycle Riders will arrive at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10211, 102255 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. All are invited to welcome the combat wounded veterans as they begin their bike riding journey to Key West.
The Friends of the Key West Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. Cash or credit cards are accepted. In case of heavy wind or rain, the sale will be postponed. Check the Library Facebook page for details: https://www.facebook.com/KeyWestLibrary/.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• String quartet concert
The first concert of Key West Impromptu Classical Concerts’ season will feature the Calidore String Quartet, performing the works of Bedřich Smetana, Dmitri Shostakovich, and Antonín Dvořák at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. Admission is $20 at the door; students are free. For information, including subscriptions and donations, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org.
• Storytime
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers an hour of an hour of interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts on Friday, Jan. 6, from 11 a.m. to noon. The early literacy practices featured each week help build the foundation for a lifelong love of learning.
• Online purchase safely
For those making online purchases from a local market like Craig’s List or Facebook Marketplace, consider using the Key West Police Department lobby for the exchange of goods and money. Located at 1604 N. Roosevelt Blvd, it’s open 24/7, there are cameras at all times, it’s well lit, and it will keep home addresses unknown to a stranger.
• Rotary golf tournament
The Rotary Club Key West will host its annual golf tournament from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Key West Golf Club, 6450 College Road. Sponsorship opportunities and player signups are available. The tournament raises money to provide dental care for local children. For information, email kwrotary@hotmail.com.