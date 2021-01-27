• Sundance Film Festival
Key West’s Tropic Cinema will be a part of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival screening with both in-person and online premiers from Thursday, Jan. 28, through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Each of the 70-plus feature films in the festival will premiere online in a dedicated time slot, followed by a live question-and-answer session. Eleven films will be shown at three island locations, including the Tropic, 416 Eaton St., the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St., and the warehouse facility at Manley deBoer Lumber and Strunk Hardware, 1101 Eaton St. For information, scheduling and ticketing, visit http//www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• City survey
The city of Key West is requesting input from residents regarding the future of the island by an anonymous survey that will help shape the priorities for the 2021-2023 Strategic Plan. The survey is available until Saturday, Jan. 30, on the city’s website http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov or via this direct link: https://www.research.net/r/9LRFTZH.
• Virtual lecture
The Friends of the Key West Library will host a virtual lecture by writer and naturalist Susan Cerulean at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1. The event will be moderated by Lucy Burdette and is free and open to the public. For registration, visit https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/registration.
• Library Curbside Pickup
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering curbside pickup of library materials 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. To reserve library items, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org to search the catalog and online electronic resources. To make an appointment for pickup, or for information, call 305-292-3595.
• Art auction
The Anne McKee Fine Art Auction online viewing and bidding for original art will be held from 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. In-person art viewing is available from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. All sales will be online only. For viewing art, auction link and information, visit http://www.mckeefund.org.
• Polar plunge
Samuel’s House is hosting a virtual Southernmost Polar Plunge fundraiser until Sunday, Feb. 28. Participants can submit videos of 60 seconds or less displaying the most unique entries, best costume and best groups of two or more. Sponsorships are also sought. For information or registration, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/FL/KeyWest/SouthernmostPolarPlunge2021.
• Poetry, short story contest
In celebration of Tennessee Williams’s 110th birthday, the Key West Art & Historical Society invites writers to submit original works for poetry and short story writing contests until Sunday, March 7. For information, guidelines and a submission link, visit http://www.kwahs.org/education/twbc. For information, call Kassandra Collett at 305-295-6616, Ext. 114, email at kcollett@kwahs.org, or visit http://www.kwahs.org.