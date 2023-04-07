• Band yard sale

The Key West High School Band will hold a community yard sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Strunk Ace Hardware, 1101 Eaton St. All proceeds will be used to offset the cost of travel, including for a planned trip to London to march in the 2024 New Year’s Day parade. Donations can also be made with cash or credit card, or by donation at http://www.KWHSBand.com.