The Key West High School Band will hold a community yard sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Strunk Ace Hardware, 1101 Eaton St. All proceeds will be used to offset the cost of travel, including for a planned trip to London to march in the 2024 New Year’s Day parade. Donations can also be made with cash or credit card, or by donation at http://www.KWHSBand.com.
• Volunteers wanted
The Key West Tropical Forest, 5210 College Road, is seeking volunteers who want to learn about native plants by helping preserve this rare ecosystem. Volunteers will work at trimming, weeding, installing new plants and performing general maintenance in the Garden or in the native plant nursery on Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9 to noon. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Tech tutoring
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers help with the library’s resources, downloading the library’s apps to smartphone or tablet. Sign up for a tech tutor and learn how to download e-books and e-audiobooks and how to stream movies. Basic computer help is also available. Reserve a spot on Tuesdays or Thursday, for a 45-minute session, from 1 to 5 p.m. Bring device, library card and questions. For information and reservations, call 305-292-3595.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce. The market offers free entry and ample free parking. Guests are encouraged to ride bikes and BYOB (bring your own bags). To become a participant, email Sean@dailyplan-it.net.
• Fashion show seeks designers
The Conch Republic Wearable Art Fashion Show Benefit is seeking local designers to enter either the Couture or Costume category. The show will be held Saturday, April 22, at the Key West Theater to benefit the Conch Republic Foster Children’s Fund. For information, mail diane@conchrepublic.com or visit http://www.conchrepublic.com.
• On-street parking
The City of Key West reminds residents to be aware that they cannot block off parts of the public right-of-way for private parking. City officials have received complaints that some residents are posting signs or even using cones and barricades to reserve parking spaces along the city streets. The right-of-way is public property, and cannot be marked with private “No Parking,” “No Trespassing” or other signs, nor can this area be blocked with cones or other obstructions. Cones or other illegal blockades will be removed.
• VFW fishing tournament
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3911 will host its annual fishing tournament Friday through Sunday, June 16-18, to raise funds to aid area vets and active duty personnel. Sponsorships are available and donations of goods and services are sought. For information, call Wayne Russano at 770-630-3570; Pete Thomas at 610-304-2392 or email vfw3911@ yahoo.com.