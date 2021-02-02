• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at the corner of Ann and Greene streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Art auction
The Anne McKee Fine Art Auction online viewing and bidding for original paintings, sculpture, photography, fiber arts, ceramics, mixed media, jewelry and more will be held from 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. In-person art viewing is available from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. All sales will be online only. For viewing art, auction link and information, visit http://www.mckeefund.org.
• Wesley House fundraiser
In lieu of its usual Valentine’s Day Gala, Wesley House will hold a campaign to decorate the area with heart yard signs. All donations are tax deductible and benefit the programs of Wesley House Family Services. For information and orders, visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ShareTheLove.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Virtual play
The Studios of Key West will present a virtual production of a new play, “Smithtown.” The play is a series of four interconnected monologues featuring an ensemble of Broadway and television actors: Michael Urie, Ann Harada, Colby Lewis and Constance Shulman. The play will be available from Saturday, Feb. 13, to Saturday, Feb. 27. Running time is 65 minutes. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members and are available at http://www.tskw.org/smithtown-2.
• Members show
The Key West Art Center & Gallery, 301 Front St., will be displaying works of its associate members starting Thursday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The show will continue through Wednesday, March 3, with all works offered for sale. For information, call 305-294-1241 or visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com
• Garden speaker
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host a presentation by Iven Tores on “My Experience Coming to the Keys in a Chug” at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20. The event is part of the Gardenfest Key West: the Green Market Place celebration, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, visit http://www.keywest.gardenor call 305-296-1504.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.