• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, at the corner of George Street and Flagler Avenue, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Plein air fundraiser
Artists in Paradise Gallery in Big Pine Key will host a plein air fundraiser from 9 a.m. to sunset on Saturday, Jan. 23, at Bahia Honda State Park, 36850 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key. Artists can obtain an application and information at the gallery, 221 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine, or call 305-872-1828.
• Art auction
The Anne McKee Fine Art Auction online viewing and bidding for original paintings, sculpture, photography, fiber arts, ceramics, mixed media, jewelry and more will be held from 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. In-person art viewing is available from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. All sales will be online only. For viewing art, auction link and information, visit http://www.mckeefund.org.
• Wesley House fundraiser
In lieu of its usual Valentine’s Day Gala, Wesley House will hold a campaign to decorate the area with heart yard signs. Prices range from $20 for individual hearts to $475 for a variety of hearts. Personal customization is also available on 24” double hearts for an additional $10. For information and orders, visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ShareTheLove.
• KWNOW
Key West National Organization for Women will meet virtually at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27. For information and link, email kwnowinfo@gmail.com or call Darlene Thomas 305-304-1043.
• Art exhibit
Key West Art & Historical Society has opened its newest exhibition “Sand in his Shoes: The Life and Art of Stephen Avila” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. For information call Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, email cconvertitofarrar@kwahs.org, or visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Library curbside pickup
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering curbside pickup of library materials 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. To reserve library items, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org to search the catalog and online electronic resources. To make an appointment for pickup, or for information, call 305-292-3595.
• Garden Club
The Key West Garden Club is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 1100 Atlantic Ave., at Fort West Martello on Higgs Beach. Admission is free and masking and social distancing are required.