• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, at Flagler Avenue and Venetian Drive, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Magic show and music
The Schooner Wharf Magic Bar, featuring Frank Everhart Jr., will celebrate its 21st anniversary on Saturday, May 15, from 7 to 11 p.m. The special stage show will also feature hypnotist and magician Keith Kocher and a performance by the Happy Dog Band. Schooner Wharf is located at 202 William St., Key West.
• Art project display
The Florida Key Council of Arts will sponsor a traveling 24-foot mural during a series of exhibitions throughout the Keys with nearly 225 6-inch square panels created by local artists. “The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will be on exhibit at Royal Furniture, 3326 N. Roosevelt Blvd., through Monday, May 17, and at Key West Art Center, 301 Front St., from Tuesday, May 18 until Monday, June 7. For information, visit http://www.keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo to benefit Key West Art & Historical Society at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 17.
• Scholarship available
An initiative to support students of diverse backgrounds and promote equality is offering a first-time scholarship to a Key West High School student. Applications are being accepted until Monday, May 17, from graduating seniors planning to pursue a career as a Monroe County teacher. For application requirements and information, visit http://www.cffk.org/diversity.
• Storm drain stenciling
Reef Relief will hold a storm drain stenciling event from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the corner of Fleming and White streets and will be stenciling around the Key West City Cemetery. Groups of two to four people can register by Monday, May 17, at reefrelief@gmail.com. Masks and social distancing practices are required.
• Summer Camp
Reef Relief has opened registration for its nine-week Coral Camp, with sessions from Monday, June 7, through Friday, Aug. 6. Campers from 6 to 12 years old will experience hands-on-learning, interactive games and outdoor activities, with marine science lessons and snorkeling in different local ecosystems. For registration forms, visit https://www.reefrelief.org/coral-camp-2021/. Email the form to reefrelief@gmail.com or fax to 305-293-9515.
• Taste of Key West
Foodies can sample the flavors of Key West through a new “Taste of Key West 2021 Reimagined,” a dining card featuring one-time options by participating restaurants which will benefit this year’s SMART Ride. The dining cards, priced at $100 each plus tax, are usable until April 18, 2022, and can be purchased at http://www.tinyurl.com/ToKW2021, at the offices of We’ve Got the Keys, 922 Caroline St., or call 305-295-9112.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.