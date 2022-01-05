• Garden Club meeting
The Key West Garden Club will hold a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Shelly Krueger will speak about sargassum and a pilot sargassum composting experiment. This is an inside event and masking is suggested. Refreshments will be served outside afterward. For information, visit http://www. keywestgardenclub.com.
• Remembrance event
A Florida Keys Jan. 6 Remembrance event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St. Participants are asked to not bring lit candles; battery-operated candles will be available on site.
• Hockey clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Blvd., will host a skills clinic and registration drive on Saturday, Jan. 8. Gear sales/loans begin at 8 a.m. Skills clinic for ages 11 and older will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 10 and younger from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For information and registration, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Jan. 8, 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, to benefit Sister Season.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Lower Keys Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club’s January luncheon and meeting will be held at noon on Thursday, Jan. 13, at Boondocks Grille, 27205 Overseas Highway, on Ramrod Key. Voting for a new slate of officers will take place.
• Nautical Expo
The Big Pine & Lower Keys Nautical Expo will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15-16, at the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, 31020 Overseas Highway, on Big Pine Key. The open-air market is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking are free. For information, visit http://www.lowerkeyschamber.com or call 305-872-2411.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “Crescendo,” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at 750 United St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Masks are required and attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events.