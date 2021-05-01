• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, May 1, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets via Zoom at 10 a.m. each Saturday. Guests and prospective members are welcome. For information, email knicholswrites@gmail.com, visit https://sites.google.com/view/keywestwritersguild/ or locate group on Facebook.
• Grant Writing Workshop
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is hosting a free online Grant Writing Success Workshop for all Keys nonprofits at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. Participants will learn about CFFK’s online grant application and get tips for writing successful applications. For information and Zoom workshop link visit http://www.cffk.org.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films on a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Children’s program
The Key West Art & Historical Society will offer Littles at the Lighthouse, a program for parents of children 5 years old and younger and their parents featuring story time on the lighthouse lawn at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 4. Parents should bring a large towel or blanket to sit on. Adults and children are required to wear facial coverings while on the grounds. Space is limited and registration is required at https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-event.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, May 6. Masks are required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Art project display
The Florida Key Council of Arts will sponsor a traveling 24-foot mural during a series of exhibitions throughout the Keys with nearly 225 six-inch square panels created by local artists. “The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will be on exhibit through Monday, May 10, from Key Largo to Key West. For information, visit http://www.keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.
• Taste of Key West
Foodies can sample subtropical flavors of Key West through a new “Taste of Key West 2021 Reimagined,” a dining card featuring one-time options by participating restaurants which will benefit this year’s SMART Ride. The dining cards, priced at $100 each plus tax, are usable until April 18, 2022 and can now be purchased at http://www.tinyurl.com/ToKW2021, at the offices of We’ve Got the Keys, 922 Caroline St., or call 305-295-9112.
• Art work to benefit wildlife
Original design mugs and tote bags featuring turtle artwork donated by Lower Keys artist Gabrielle Wilson are now available on the Florida Keys Wildlife Society online store. For information about the Society’s work, the artist and for access to the store, visit http://www.floridakeyswildlifesociety.org.