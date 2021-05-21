• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films on a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Legion post reopening
American Legion Post 168, 803 Emma St., will reopen on Friday, May 21, and will be open on Fridays and Saturdays in May with silent auctions, raffles and music. For information, call Nancy at 703-626-0600.
• Library Trivia Night
The Monroe County Public Libraries will present online Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21. Test your knowledge and compete for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses. The event is free and open to the public. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org/events or call your local library branch for information.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Reservations are required for the sunset event which will offer cash-bar cocktails. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo to benefit Christiana’s Courage sexual abuse counseling and support at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24.
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. There are no dues for membership; it is self-supporting through voluntary contributions. All meetings in the Keys are being held via Zoom. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.
• Art work to benefit wildlife
Original design mugs and tote bags featuring turtle artwork donated by Lower Keys artist Gabrielle Wilson are now available on the Florida Keys Wildlife Society online store. For information about the Society’s work, the artist and for access to the store, visit http://www.floridakeyswildlifesociety.org.
• Taste of Key West
Foodies can sample subtropical flavors of Key West through a new “Taste of Key West 2021 Reimagined,” a dining card featuring one-time options by participating restaurants which will benefit this year’s SMART Ride. The dining cards, priced at $100 each plus tax, are usable until April 18, 2022, and can be purchased at http://www.tinyurl.com/ToKW2021, at the offices of We’ve Got the Keys, 922 Caroline St., or by calling 305-295-9112.
• Bridge players wanted
The Key West Conch Duplicate Bridge Club is looking for new members. The group meets at 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays when there are enough players. For information, call or text Beth Howe at 814-779-2489.