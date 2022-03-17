• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Dual enrollment event
The College of the Florida Keys (CFK) will hold a virtual event for Monroe County high school students and their parents/ guardians to learn more about its Dual Enrollment (DE) opportunities at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, at 5:30 p.m. Through DE, high school students can simultaneously earn college and high school credits. For information, contact Nicole Gerrard at nicole.gerrard@cfk.edu.
• Home Tours
Old Island Restoration Foundation will offer tours Friday and Saturday, March 18-19. The focus of this month’s tour is exploring Key West’s past and celebrating its bicentennial by revisiting some key public buildings that contributed to the city’s history. Tickets purchased in advance at http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com are $55 and $60 at the door.
• Sales benefit
The Lilly Pulitzer shop, 600 Front St., will donate 10% of all sales to A Positive Step of Monroe County from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19. The event will help fund the organization’s Idle Hands Summer Youth Employment program. For information about APSMC, contact Billy Davis at apsmccrp@aol.com or visit http://www.apsmc.org.
• Holi Festival
The Key West Library will celebrate the Indian Holi Festival of colors on Saturday, March 19, at the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. A demonstration of Indian cooking will be held at 1 p.m. and then all are invited to celebrate spring by throwing brightly colored powders at each other at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “”When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit”, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, at 750 United St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events.
• Scholarships available
Graduating seniors can apply for scholarships through the Key West Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Students interested in applying for any scholarship can apply online at http://www.KeyWestChamber.org/scholarships.html. For information, call Robert Goltz at 305-294-2587.
• Easter Egg Hunt
Monroe County Fire Rescue will host its annual Easter egg hunt at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the Big Coppitt Fire Station, 28 Emerald Drive. The Easter Bunny will be on-site for pictures after hiding 6,000 eggs and one “special” golden egg for kids to find. There will also be an area designated for small children. For information, call 305-289-6005 or email moeller-mary@monroecounty-fl.gov.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconutcastaways.com.