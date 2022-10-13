The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Lower Keys Medical Center’s Women’s Imaging Center, 5900 College Road, is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with expanded hours on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A physician’s order is required, and a discounted self-pay rate is available through the month of October. For information, call 305-294-5535, Ext. 3308.
• Call for vendors
Food-crafters, artists and alchemists of all imaginings are invited to show and sell their creations at Key West Art & Historical Society’s Holiday Concert & Bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at the Custom House, 281 Front St. For an application, visit http://www.kwahs.org/education/bazaar/vendor. For information, contact Bonnie McInnis at bmcinnis@kwahs.org or 305-295-6616 extension115.
• Plant sale
The plant nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a native plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 5219 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club is holding a free car show from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, call Lance Stehman at 305-797-6782, or visit http://www.floridakeyssouthernostcarclub.com.
• Fantasy Facades contest
The Key West Chamber of Commerce Fantasy Façade contest offers fantastically decorated homes and businesses the opportunity to compete for cash prizes and glory. Think ghoulish and think this year’s “Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos” Fantasy Fest theme. Final day to enter is Monday, Oct. 17; judging is Monday, Oct. 24. For Fantasy Façade registration, visit http://www.fantasyfest.com.
• ABC Kickoff Party
Zonta Club of Key West will host an ABC (Awareness for Breast Cancer) Kickoff Party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Kirby’s Closet, 218 Whitehead St. The main event, the annual ABC 5K Walk/Run and 10K, will take place Saturday, Nov. 5, at Higgs Beach. All proceeds go toward health screenings, including mammograms, for uninsured/underinsured Lower Keys women. For information about this event and the 5K/10K, visit http://www. fb.com/zontakw.
• MARC Pumpkin Patch
The MARC Pumpkin Patch will be opened from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 31, at 1401 Seminary St. For information or to volunteer, call 305-296-9556 or email plantstore@marchouse.org