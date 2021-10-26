• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, Simonton Beach. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Habitat applications
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys is accepting homeownership applications until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at 471 Overseas Highway, Ste. 102, or by mail at P.O Box 5873, Key West, FL 33045. Applications can be picked or downloaded at http:// www.habitatlowerkeys.org.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.
• Mentors wanted
Monroe County Education Foundation’s program, Take Stock in Children, is actively recruiting mentors for current and incoming scholars. It only takes 30 to 45 minutes a week during the school year to make a difference in the life of a student. For information, call 305-293-1546, email TakeStock@MonroeCountyEdFound.com, or visit http://www.monroecountyedfound.com.
• Painting class
May Sands Montessori School will host a Create & Sip painting event from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the DoubleTree Resort, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. For registration, visit http://www.MaySandsMontessori.com/paint-sip.
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. All meetings in the Keys are being held via Zoom. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.
• Volunteers sought
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency which advocates for the interest of the children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings. For information, call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov.
• Halloween regatta
The Key West Community Sailing Center, 705 Palm Ave., will host a Halloween Regatta Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30 and 31, with orientation and a skippers’ meeting starting at 10 a.m. The event is open to both youth and adult KWCSC members, and costumes are encouraged. For information, call Ben at 314-349-9929 or visit http://www.keywestsailingcenter.org.
• Library eResource
The Monroe County Public Library System is now offering the “Highlights” eBook series for kids. The collection also includes printable activities ideal for learning and entertaining children 2 to 12. To access, visit http://www.KeysLibraries.org and click on the “Kids and Teens” page, or contact your local library branch for information.