• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Hocus Pocus 2” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Tour homes sought
Old Island Restoration Foundation is preparing for the 2022-2023 annual Key West Home Tours and is looking for homes to feature. The tours run for one weekend a month between December and March. The objective is to promote OIRF’s mission of “celebrating and sustaining Key West’s unique architecture, culture and history.” For information on featuring a home, email admin@oirf.org or call 305-294-9501.
• Volunteers wanted
Organizers are seeking 150 volunteers for the Ambassador team for the Fantasy Fest Parade, Saturday, Oct. 29. Volunteers attend a pre-event safety meeting, get ambassador swag and are invited to join the Fantasy Fest team for its annual post-parade social mixer. For information and to fill out an Ambassador volunteer form, visit http://www.FantasyFest.com/Parade.
• Lighthouse sunset
The Key West Art & Historical Society is offering opportunities to book an exclusive experience and view a world-famous sunset from the observation platform of the island city’s historic Lighthouse. The experience permits exclusive access to the Lighthouse, Keeper’s Quarters, and grounds for groups up to eight for 90 minutes. Each experience includes wine and treats. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/sunset
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 1. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• Mentor, tutors wanted
Keys to Be the Change is looking for community members to volunteer one hour per week (or more) to help a young person succeed in school and in life. Volunteers can choose the program and school they wish to help. The More Literacy Program needs volunteers to read with a struggling reader in elementary school for 20 minutes during the school day. The Kids Win Mentoring program needs volunteers to meet 30–55 minutes weekly to offer academic and social support to a middle or high school youth. To volunteer, contact Heidi Golightly by phone or text at 541-974-4398 or email heidi.golightly@keysschools.com.