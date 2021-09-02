• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Key West Brewfest
The Rotary Club of Key West Sunrise will host Brewfest from Thursday to Tuesday, Sept. 2-6, at South Beach on the end of Duval Street. The main event will be a Tasting Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4, featuring specialty beers. Also planned are beer dinners and brunches and pool parties in a variety of venues. For ticketing and information, visit https://keywestbrewfest.com.
• Casting call
The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St., will host a re-imagined production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in January and will hold an open call for actors from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4. The show will be cast without gender, age or ethnic boundaries. Actors should bring a short comic monologue, contemporary or classic, one great joke and a love of Shakespeare. Competitive compensation will be offered for workshops, rehearsals and performances. For audition and rehearsal information, visit http://www.tskw.org.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, at the intersection of Duval and South streets. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Volunteers wanted
The Florida Keys SPCA is looking for volunteers and will host a virtual orientation for the Key West campus for adults and students ages 16-18 at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. Email Amina@fkspca.org for the Zoom link. In-person training sessions will take place the week after orientation.
• Job Fair
The City of Key West will join other employers at the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 31020 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key. Visit https://fl-keywest.civicplus.com/Jobs.aspx for a listing of open positions.
• Special Olympics yard sale
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Key West Police Department, and Cudjoe Gardens Property Owners Association have donated property and items to sell to raise money at a yard sale for Special Olympics from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Sheriff’s Office substation at Mile Marker 21, 20950 Overseas Highway on Cudjoe Key. Donations can also be dropped off at the location.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Sept. 4, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.