• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced its new Book Club in a Bag collection. Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Bags will loan for six weeks and will be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys. For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 5. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Fashion show gala
The Cornish Memorial A.M.E Zion Church will host a Pre-Mother’s Day Fashion Show Gala, from 5 to 8 p.m., on Saturday, May 7, at the Frederick Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St. Tickets for the event at $20 and includes dinner. For information, call The Rev. Rochelle McEntyrea at 803-524-4689 or visit http://www.cornishmemorialamez.com.
• Library music
Swedish folk artist Sofia Talvik will perform at 6 p.m., Monday, May 9, as part of the Monroe County Library’s Music in the Palm Garden series, 700 Fleming St. The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Books wanted
Literacy Volunteers is seeking donations of children’s books in good condition to fill Little Conch House Libraries through the Keys. To donate or volunteer, call David at 305-294-4352, text 305-304-0578, visit 2405 North Roosevelt Blvd. or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org.
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, the 130-year-old Helling House on Duval Street. All donations up to $100,000 will be matched by a member and spouse and can be mailed to P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org. The group is a 501(c)(3) charitable not-for-profit service organization.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.