• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, to benefit the Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native plants for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 20. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at Lazy Way Lane. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Orchid Society
The Key West Orchid Society will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, the Garden Club at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd, with a speaker from Quest Orchids. There will be an orchid sale, raffles and displays. The event is open to the public.
• Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St. The bricks, priced at $125, can accommodate up to three lines of wording. For purchase or information, visit https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/kwahs.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club will hold a free car show from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, at Sugar Loaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, call Dick Moody 305-942-1758.
• Waterfront bazaar
The Black Friday Shopping Extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 26, at Truman Waterfront. The event replaces the normal Farmers Market due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Shoppers can expect fine art and crafts and other creative gift ideas. For information visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket or call 305-731-3385.
• ‘Messiah’ performance
Händel’s “Messiah” will be presented at the Key West United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St. at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Interested singers should contact James Cutty at 248-249-7341 for information. Music will be provided. Those who wish to participate in the all-in-one-day event, should arrive for Sunday’s 2 to 4:30 p.m. rehearsal by 1:45 p.m.
• Holiday bike ride
Wesley House will host a Belighted Bike Ride and Holiday Village on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The Village will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. and the bike ride will leave at 8 p.m. Adult bike ride tickets are $10; children 5 and over are $5. For tickets and information visit http://www.wesleyhouse.org/bike ride. The amphitheater is located at 35 E. Quay Road in the Truman Waterfront Park.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.