• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897
• Garden tour
Key West Garden Club president Rosi Ware will be taking an audience on a virtual tour of the gardens at Fort West Martello at 1:30 p.m.Thursday, Nov. 4. Refreshments will be served outside following the presentation. The gardens are located at 1100 Atlantic Ave.
• Mental illness seminar
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Miami-Dade in the Florida Keys is offering a free, in-person seminar for family and friends of people with a mental illness from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Unity of the Keys Spiritual Center, 1011 Virginia St. For registration and information, call, text or email Sherry at 305-304-3039 or sherrykw2@aol.com by Tuesday, Nov. 2.
• Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artist Fund Auction has announced a Call to Artists and submission for artwork that closes at midnight Nov. 7. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted at http:// www.mckeefund.org. Artists will be notified of acceptance no later than Wednesday, Dec. 1.
• Habitat applications
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys is accepting homeownership applications through 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at 471 Overseas Highway, Ste. 102 or by mail at P.O Box 5873, Key West, FL 33045. Applications can be picked or downloaded at http:// www.habitatlowerkeys.org.
• Painting class
May Sands Montessori School will host a Create & Sip painting event from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the DoubleTree Resort, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. For registration, visit http://www.MaySandsMontessori.com/paint-sip.
• Community feeding
The Women’s Home and Overseas Missionary Society of Cornish Memorial AME Zion Church, 702 Whitehead St., will host a Pre-Thanksgiving Community Feeding from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. For information, call Rev. R. McEntyre at 803-524-4689.
• Montessori 5K race
Key West’s two Montessori schools will co-host a 5K race and family fun run at Higgs Beach at 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 14. The fundraiser event includes a 5K, a 1-mile race and a half-mile kids’ fun run. Pre-registration is $30 for adults, $15 for children and the proceeds benefit May Sands Montessori School and The Montessori Children’s School. For registration, visit https://www.themeruns.com/.
• Auction items wanted
Silent auction items are sought for the A Positive Step of Monroe County 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run — the PJ Edition — to be held Saturday, Dec. 18, starting at the Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St. Needed are fun, functional or fabulous items. To donate, contact Billy Davis at 305-304-1969 or apsmccrp@aol.com. For information, vist https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5k.