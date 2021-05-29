• Online raffle
Wesley House Family Services is holding an online raffle for a chance to win hotel stays or a hand-painted bicycle. The tickets are $20 and available until Friday, June 25. at http://www.WesleyHouse.org/raffle.
• Painting workshop
May Sands Montessori School will host a fundraiser “Paint & Sip” workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Doubletree Resort, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. Register at MaySandsMontessori.com/paint-sip.
• Royalty wanted
Participants are sought for the royal campaign of king and queen of Fantasy Fest 2021. A informational meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Barbary Beach House, 2001 South Roosevelt Blvd. For information, contact Chris Elwell at 305-481-1790 or email christopher@keysfurniture.com.
• Fireworks sponsors sought
The Lower Keys Rotary will be hosting a fireworks celebration on Saturday, July 3, at the Big Pine Community Park, 31009 Atlantis Drive. Sponsors and donations are needed for an online auction which will be held from Tuesday, June 1, to Wednesday, June 30. Monetary donations can be made through the Lower Keys Rotary Facebook page, or mailed to Lower Keys Rotary, 181 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine Key, FL 33043. Items for the online auction can be dropped off at the UPS Store in the Winn Dixie Shopping Center on Big Pine Key.
• Pride Week kickoff
The Island House, 1129 Fleming St., will host an all-inclusive kickoff party for Pride Week from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2. The $20 entry covers cocktails, champagne and hors d’oeuvres.
• Duval Street exhibit
The Key West Art & Historical Society is featuring “The History of Duval Street: The Longest Street in the World,” at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The exhibition honors the island’s main thoroughfare and features images, objects and artwork dating from the 19th century to the present day representing people, buildings and events connected to Duval Street. For information, call Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, email cconvertitofarrar@kwahs.org, or visit http://kwahs.org/exhibitions.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Reservations are required for the sunset event which will offer cash-bar cocktails. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• New library eResource
The Monroe County Public Library System is now offering the “Highlights” eBook series for kids. The collection also includes printable activities ideal for learning and entertaining children 2 to 12. To access, visit http://www.KeysLibraries.org and click on the “Kids and Teens” page, or contact your local library branch for information.
• Art work to benefit wildlife
Original design mugs and tote bags featuring turtle artwork donated by Lower Keys artist Gabrielle Wilson are now available on the Florida Keys Wildlife Society online store. For information, visit http://www.floridakeyswildlifesociety.org.