• Holiday Concert and Bazaar
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host a Holiday Concert and Bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, on the porches and walkways of the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The celebration will feature artisans, musicians and choirs, food and libations and a holiday light show of vector projections. For information, call Kassandra Collett at 305-295-6615, Ext. 114, or email kcollett@kwahs.org.
• Red Nose run
Positive Step of Monroe County will host a 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run – PJ Edition, at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Southernmost Beach Café,1405 Duval St. Check-in starts at 7 a.m. Pre-race packet pickup 5 to 7 p.m. is Friday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Southernmost Beach Café. For information, online registration or to download a snail-mail registration form, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5k.
• Holiday bike ride
Wesley House will host a Belighted Bike Ride and Holiday Village on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The Village will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. and the bike ride will leave at 8 p.m. Adult bike ride tickets are $10; children 5 and older are $5. For tickets and information, visit http://www.wesleyhouse.org/bike ride. The amphitheater is located at 35 E. Quay Road in the Truman Waterfront Park.
• Waterfront bazaar
The Black Friday Shopping Extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 26, at Truman Waterfront. The event replaces the normal Farmers Market due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Shoppers can expect fine art and crafts and creative gift ideas. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket or call 305-731-3385.
• Nominations sought
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting nominations for its annual Unsung Heroes Celebration, recognizing the efforts of our community’s volunteers. Every 501©(3) charitable nonprofit or faith-based organization in the Florida Keys is invited to nominate a volunteer to be honored. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec.15. For information, call 305-292-1502. The online nomination form is available at http://www.cffk.org/unsung.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club will hold a free car show from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, at Sugar Loaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, call Dick Moody at 305-942-1758.
• Christmas Concert
The Southernmost Chamber Music Society will hold a Christmas Concert with Keys Choral Arts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. Ticketing information is available at http://www.southernmostchamber musicsociety.com and at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• ‘Messiah’ performance
Händel’s “Messiah” will be presented at the Key West United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St. at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Interested singers should contact James Cutty at 248-249-7341 for more information. Music will be provided. Those who wish to participate in the all-in-one-day event, should arrive for Sunday’s 2 to 4:30 p.m. rehearsal by 1:45 p.m.