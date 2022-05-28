• Audition call
Key West’s Red Barn Theatre will be holding audition interviews with actors interested in working in its upcoming 2022-23 season. The interviews will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Red Barn, 319 Duval St., behind the Woman’s Club.
• Homeowner Association meeting
The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will be holding its General Membership Meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the Key Largo Library Community Room, 101485 Overseas Highway. The meeting can be attended in person or via a Zoom link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85703458735?pwd=M3ErdkFYY2NVSG5wMlo4bnh1a01LZz09. Chad Huff, Public Information Officer for the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, will be the quest speaker. The meeting is open to the public.
• Fringe auditions
Fringe Theater Key West invites actors, used-to-be-actors, and wanna-be-actors to general auditions for its 2022-23 theater season. Those interested are asked to prepare a one to two minute monologue, memorized or read, and email video to info@fringetheater.org or text to 305-731-0581. Singers can add 16 bars of a song. Audition videos will be accepted through Tuesday, May 31.
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 4. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Art proposals sought
The Studios of Key West is accepting proposals for workshops and exhibitions in a range of media for artists from beginners to professionals. TSKW has an array of options for artists looking to showcase their work. Deadline to propose a workshop is Wednesday, June 15. Visit http://www.tskw.org/submit-a-proposal.
• Hemingway street fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305-304-0578. The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc.
• Virtual classes
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is offering new parents virtual classes held on video chat. The childbirth class is on Sunday, June 12, and a breastfeeding class will be held on Saturday, June 18, To register, visit https://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.
• Key West exhibit
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened a major exhibition commemorating the 200th anniversary of the first permanent settlement of Key West in 1822 at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. It will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 11.