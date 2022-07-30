• ‘Beat the Heat’

Monroe County Fire Rescue will host the final “Beat the Heat” event this summer on Saturday, July 30. Children are encouraged to wear a bathing suit and water shoes, and bring a bottle of water and a towel. The event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Bernstein Park, 6751 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Monroe County Fire Rescue at 305-289-6005. Events are subject to cancellation due to inclement or threatening weather.