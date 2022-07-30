Monroe County Fire Rescue will host the final “Beat the Heat” event this summer on Saturday, July 30. Children are encouraged to wear a bathing suit and water shoes, and bring a bottle of water and a towel. The event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Bernstein Park, 6751 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Monroe County Fire Rescue at 305-289-6005. Events are subject to cancellation due to inclement or threatening weather.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Jurassic World: Dominion” at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Historic Tours of America
HTA offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House on Sunday, Aug. 7. For information, visit http://trustshitorictours.com
• National Night Out
National Night Out will be held throughout Monroe County from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Events will be held at Bayview Park in Key West, Aviation Hangar in Marathon, Founder’s Park in Islamorada and at the Key Largo Community Park. An array of equipment will be on display, from fire trucks and bomb robots to dogs and horses. Food and beverages will be available.
• Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has a Book Club in a Bag collection, a free service which allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members. Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden offers free admission to locals with a Monroe County ID from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit https://keywest.garden. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.
There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, Aug. 7. A Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.