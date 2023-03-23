• Farmers Market
The Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, in Truman Waterfront Park. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket or http://www.kwfarmersmarket.com.
• Early Bird Cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 24, at Simonton and Green, at the parking lot at 0 Simonton. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Flag Retirement Box
A box to place worn and tattered American flags for proper disposal has been installed at Key West City Hall, 1300 White St. The retired flags will be delivered to American Legion Post 28, 5610 College Road, whose members will burn the flags.
• Movie night
The Bahama Village Music Program will host a screening of the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Frederick Douglass Community Center, 111 Olivia St. The cost is $3 for children and $5 for adults.
• Lilly Pulitzer fundraiser
The Lilly Pulitzer shop, 600 Front St., will donate 10% of all sales to A Positive Step of Monroe County from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, to help fund the organization’s Idle Hands Summer Youth Employment program. For information about APSMC, email Billy Davis at apsmccrp@aol.com or visit http://www.apsmc.org.
• Tennessee Williams film
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., will show Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 27. In the 1950 film, while on duty, Merchant Mariner Tom Wingfield recalls his life in a dilapidated St. Louis apartment with his delusional mother Amanda and crippled younger sister Laura, and their story unfolds via flashback.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, to benefit Samuel’s House.
• Choral concert
Keys Choral Arts will present their Spring Concert: “For the Love of Song,” on Tuesday, March 28, 7 pm at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. The cost is $30 per person, which includes a reception after the concert. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at http://www.KeysChoralArts.org.
• Women’s Film Festival
The annual Key West NOW Women’s Film Festival is being held on Wednesdays at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. The final film is the HBO documentary, “The Janes,” telling the story of a group of women in pre-Roe Chicago, who worked together to provide safe abortions to thousands of women. Two of these women (now in their 80s) will join the audience by Zoom after the screening for a discussion of this topic. All films will be shown at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://www.tropiccinema.com or at the door.
• Dive into Art
The History of Diving Museum is hosting “Dive Into Art & Music” from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 31, under the stars at Safe Harbor Angler House in Islamorada. The Jerry Garcia Foundation donated limited-edition museum quality giclees of his art to the museum. For tickets, visit https://divingmuseum.org/events-calendar.