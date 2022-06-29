• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 30. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Free movie
The Key West Library will host a free movie Wednesday, June 29 at 3 p.m. Visit http://keyslibraries.org/events for schedule. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 2. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• FKSPCA volunteers needed
The FKSPCA will be preparing for the hurricane season by training volunteers and staff to care for the animals housed in the facility and for those interested in becoming a foster family. For information, email foster@fkspca.org or tara@fkspca.org.
• Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced its new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members. Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Bags will loan for six weeks and will be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys. For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• Key West exhibit
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened a major exhibition commemorating the 200th anniversary of the first permanent settlement of Key West in 1822 at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. It will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 11.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, the 130-year-old Helling House on Duval Street. All donations up to $100,000 will be matched by a member and spouse and can be mailed to P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org. The group is a 501(c)(3) charitable not-for-profit service organization.