The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
The Key West Garden Club will hold a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Shelly Krueger will speak about sargassum and a pilot sargassum composting experiment. This is an inside event and masking is suggested. Refreshments will be served outside afterward. For information, visit http://www. keywestgardenclub.com.
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. For information, call 305-295-7501.
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
The Lower Keys Women’s Club’s January luncheon and meeting will be held at noon on Thursday, Jan. 13, at Boondocks Grille, 27205 Overseas Highway, on Ramrod Key.
The Big Pine & Lower Keys Nautical Expo will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15-16, ay the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, 31020 Overseas Highway, on Big Pine Key. The open-air market is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking are free. For information, visit http://www.lowerkeyschamber.com or call 305-872-2411.
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “Crescendo,” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at 750 United St. When a world-famous conductor tries to create an Israeli-Palestinian orchestra, it takes all his skill and resources to overcome the discord and get the orchestra members to play in harmony, rising to a tense and emotional finale. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Masks are required and attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events.
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, at the corner of Duval and Virginia streets. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. For information, call 305-294-9501, or email info@oirf.org.
Christina’s Courage offers support and advocacy to survivors of sexual violence, confidentially and free-of-charge. For information, call Christine at 305-916-0673 or email cdepre@fcasv.org.