• Summer jobs
Paid summer jobs for Key West High School students with the City of Key West now available through A Positive Step of Monroe County’s “Idle Hands Summer Youth Employment Program.” From 25 to 30 students will be accepted into the program and will participate in a two-week-long job readiness training program Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning Monday, June 21. For information, contact Billy Davis at 305-304-1969 or apsmccrp@aol.com.
• Flag Day
The Key West Elks Club, 3825 Flagler Ave., will host a Flag Day ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 14. The event is free and open to the public.
• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 19. For information call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Island farmer’s market
A farmer’s market will be held on Friday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Island Farm, 7000 5th St., Stock Island. Featured will be fresh produce, home made food and drink, arts crafts and jewelry. For information, visit http://www.islandfarmhoney.com.
• I Love Stock Island Festival
The annual celebration of Stock Island will be held Wednesday to Sunday, June 16-20. Activities include art displays, food and drink events and live music. For tickets and information, visit http://www.ilovestockisland.org.
• Museum re-opening
The Tennessee Williams Museum will reopen on Thursday, June 17. Operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The museum is located at 513 Truman Ave. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/museums.
• Foster Parents wanted
Wesley House is looking for foster parents to provide safe and stable homes for teens and for sibling groups of all ages. In-person training classes are held from 6 to 9 p.m. for eight weeks, beginning Thursday, June 17, in Key Largo and in Key West beginning Tuesday, June 29. For information, contact Megan.Burgess@WesleyHouse.org.
• Tropical Fruit Festival
The Truman Little White House, 111 Front St., will be the site of a Tropical Fruit Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. The event will feature fresh fruit, vendors, educational talks, cocktails and kids activities. For information, call 305-294-9911 or visit http://trumanlittlewhitehouse.com.
• Support services
Christina’s Courage offers support and advocacy to survivors of sexual violence, confidentially and free-of-charge. For information call Christine at 305-916-0673 or email cdepre@fcasv.org.
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. All meetings in the Keys are being held via Zoom. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.