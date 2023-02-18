American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Devotion” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Quilt show
The Paradise Quilters Guild will host a ”Piecing in Paradise” quilt show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Sugarloaf School, 255 Crane Blvd. More than 100 bed and art quilts will be on display, with raffles, door prizes, vendors, demos, quilts, crafted items, supplies and fabrics for sale. For information call Jana, 516-457-5143.
• Garden talk
A representative of Chadwick Orchids of Richmond, Virginia will be the speaker at the Key West Orchid Society at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. The meeting is free and open to the public. For information, visit http://www.keywestorchidsociety.org or call 305-619-8304.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club is holding a free car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, call Lance Stehman at 305-797-6782, or visit http://www.floridakeyssouthernostcarclub.com.
• Aqua Idol fundraiser
The Waterfront Playhouse Aqua Idol benefit will begin Monday, Feb. 20, at Aqua Nightclub, 711 Duval St. A group of vocalists will sing to benefit the Playhouse. The event will be held each Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. through April 10.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, to benefit Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Monday movies
Congregation B’nai Zion, 750 United St., will be showing “Persian Lessons” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Movies are free and open to the public.
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Marathon City Council Chambers, 9805 Overseas Hwy. To listen online via GoToWebinar, register in advance by clicking on the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/ 7045574182306826077. Webinar ID: 662-182-699. To listen by phone call 562-247-8321 and enter PIN 663-101-973.
• ABC sale
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St., will hold an ABC (Attic, Boat and Closet) yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Cash only. All proceeds will be donated to South Florida Haiti Project community assistance efforts, http://www.southfloridahaitiproject.org.