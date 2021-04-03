• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, April 3, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• College fundraiser
The College of the Florida Keys’ will host its virtual auction fundraiser through Saturday, April 3. Items up for bid include art, jewelry and sports equipment, and adventure and travel packages. Visit http://www.cfk.edu/soiree to view auction items and place bids. For information or to donate, contact Frank Wood at frank.wood@cfk.edu or 305-809-3287.
• Easter parade, brunch
The Conch Republic will celebrate Easter Sunday with its annual Easter Parade and Brunch starting at noon on Sunday, April 4. The public is invited to wear Easter bonnets and Easter finest to stroll down Duval Street. The parade begins in front of the Curry Mansion, 511 Caroline St., and finishes at Le Te Da with a special Easter brunch. Call LaTeDa at 305-296-6706 for reservations.
• Online Bingo
The Lower Keys Women’s Club is hosting an online Bingo game with a 50/50 Pot at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, as a fundraiser for St. Peter’s Food Pantry on Big Pine Key. The game will be hosted on Zoom. For information, call Nanette Miller at 305-295-9971.
• Soap making fundraiser
May Sands Montessori School will host “Soap & Sip: Soap making with Mariam Tvaliashvil” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, at Key West Soaps at the Shops at Mallory Square, 291 Front St., Suite 215. For information, call 305-293-1400, Ext. 53428.
• Fundraising event
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys will hold a Photo Safari and Trivia Trek fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 10. Entry is $25 for adults and children 12 and younger are free. Teams will travel throughout Old Town searching for clues and answering trivia questions to gather points. To register, call 305-294-9006, Ext. 1.
• Call to artists
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden’s will celebrate its 85th anniversary by showcasing local artists in the Art in the Garden exhibit, opening Monday, April 19. The work will be placed outside. Deadline to submit an application for participation is Saturday, April 10. Artist applications are available at Garden Visitor Center, 5210 College Road, by contacting the office at 30296-1501, or email mmcrae@keywest.garden. Deadline to submit an application for participation is Saturday, April 10.
• Planning sessions
Sunset celebration at Mallory Square planning sessions will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, via Zoom and at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at City Hall, 1300 White St. Discussion will include short-term projects and long-term visions. For information, email city_harc@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3973.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, April 13. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.