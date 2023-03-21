The Key West Community Orchestra will be presenting a historical and musical concert at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. Tickets are available only at the door. The price is $25; cash only. For information, visit https://www.keywest.garden.
• Donations needed
The City of Key West is turning to the community to help keep the Bahama Village Food Pantry at the Douglass Gym stocked. Donations are accepted at the pantry and at City Hall. The food pantry provides free non-perishable food items six days a week to families and individuals in need. It’s open from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
• MARC fundraiser
Local restaurants are coming together to participate in Dining Out for MARC. From Sunday, March 26, to Saturday, April 1, participating restaurants will donate a portion of their sales to MARC, which provides services and support to individuals with developmental disabilities in the community. For a listing of participating restaurants, visit https://marchouse.org/dining-out-for-marc.
• Academy presentation
The College of the Florida Keys, 5901 College Road, will host an event to provide prospective students, their family members, and the community to learn about CFK Academy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30. Attendees will learn about the benefits of attending the tuition-free public charter high school. Those interested in attending are asked to make reservations at http://www.cfk.edu/cfkacademy.
• Tropical Gala
A fund-raising gala to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Florida Keys will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Truman Little White House, 111 Front St. The event will feature music, drinks, dancing, games and auctions. For reservations, call 305-294-9006, Ext. 5, or visit http://www.habitatlowerkeys.org.
• Southernmost Air Show
A free air show will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16, with performances by the Blue Angels and other military and civilian aircraft at Boca Chica Naval Air Station. For VIP and preferred seating, visit http://www.airshowkeywest.com or call 305-293-2503.
• Supportive services offered
Cornerstone Resource Alliance case managers will be available at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Cornerstone offers birth certificate and Florida ID assistance, relocation services, health care, mental health and addiction referrals, cellphone and mail services, assistance with food stamps, SSI/SSI disability applications, Medicaid/Medicare health care, jobs, housing and shelter, educational and rental assistance, and clothing and basic supplies. For information, call 305-393-2972, email keyscra@gmail.com or visit https://www.keyscra.org.
• Aqua Idol fundraiser
The Waterfront Playhouse Aqua Idol benefit is being held on Mondays at Aqua Nightclub, 711 Duval St. A group of vocalists will sing to benefit the Playhouse. The event will be held each Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. until April 10.