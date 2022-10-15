American Legion and Auxiliary Post #28 will host a College Road Loop Cancer Walk fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at 5610 College Road. There is a $10 registration fee. Bake sales and raffles will be held following the walk with all proceeds benefiting the Cancer Foundation of the Florida Keys. For information, call Laurie at 305-240-1655.
• Call for vendors
Food-crafters, artists and alchemists of all imaginings are invited to show and sell their creations at Key West Art & Historical Society’s Holiday Concert & Bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at the Custom House, 281 Front St. For an application, visit http://www.kwahs.org/education/bazaar/vendor. For information, contact Bonnie McInnis at bmcinnis@kwahs.org or 305-295-6616, Ext. 115.
• Art Festival
The Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-25. Applications are now being accepted at http://www.keywestartcenter.com. Application deadline is Saturday, Oct. 15. For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club is holding a free car show from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, call Lance Stehman at 305-797-6782, or visit http://www.floridakeyssouthernostcarclub.com.
• Fantasy Facades contest
The Key West Chamber of Commerce Fantasy Façade contest offers fantastically decorated homes and businesses the opportunity to compete for cash prizes and glory. Think ghoulish and think this year’s “Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos” Fantasy Fest theme. Final day to enter is Monday, Oct. 17; judging is Monday, Oct. 24. For Fantasy Façade registration, visit http://www.fantasyfest.com.
• Mammograms available
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Lower Keys Medical Center’s Women’s Imaging Center, 5900 College Road, is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with expanded hours on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A physician’s order is required and a discounted self-pay rate is available through the month of October. For information, call 305-294-5535, extension 3308.
• ABC Kickoff Party
Zonta Club of Key West will host an ABC (Awareness for Breast Cancer) Kickoff Party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Kirby’s Closet, 218 Whitehead St. The main event, the annual ABC 5K Walk/Run and 10K, will take place Saturday, Nov. 5, at Higgs Beach. All proceeds go toward health screenings, including mammograms, for uninsured/underinsured Lower Keys women. For information about this event and the 5K/10K, visit http://www. fb.com/zontakw.
• Volunteers wanted
Organizers are seeking 150 volunteers for the Ambassador team for the Fantasy Fest Parade, Saturday, Oct. 29. Volunteers attend a pre-event safety meeting, get Ambassador swag and are invited to join the Fantasy Fest team for its annual post-parade social mixer. For information and to fill out an Ambassador volunteer form, visit http://www.FantasyFest.com/Parade.