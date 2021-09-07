• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept.10, at the intersection of Flagler and S. Roosevelt. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Tropic Cinema hits ‘pause’
In view of the increasing number of COVID cases in Monroe County, and to help prevent the spread of the virus and its variants in the community and protect staff, volunteers and patrons, the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., will be closed until Friday, Sept. 10. Patrons with tickets for a film who have not yet been contacted can email info@tropiccinema.com for a full refund or rain check. Check http://www.tropiccinema.com, Facebook and Instagram to confirm re-opening date.
• Distinguished Speaker Series
The Key West Art & Historical Society will offer a fast, 50-minute journey through 400 years of Florida history in a virtual presentation at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. To register, visit https://kwahs.clickmeeting.com/virtual-dss-hidden-history-of-florida/register
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• College prep
The College of the Florida Keys is teaming up with the Key West Chamber of Commerce to help local high school students, their families and guidance counselors deal with college decisions, requirements and deadlines with a free virtual workshop, entitled “Ready, Set, College!,” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. For log-in information and resources referenced during the event visit www.cfk.edu/community-resources/ready-set-college/. For information, call 305-296-9081.
• Lions Club seeks members
The Key West Lions Club, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., is looking for members interested in improving the community. Monthly meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. The Key West Lions are affiliated with the Lions International, established in 1917.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artist Fund Auction has announced a Call to Artists and submission for artwork which opens Friday, Oct. 1 and closes at midnight Nov. 7. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted at http:// www.mckeefund.org. Artists will be notified of acceptance no later than Wednesday, Dec. 1.