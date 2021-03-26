• College fundraiser
The College of the Florida Keys’ will host its virtual auction fundraiser through Saturday, April 3. Visit http://www.cfk.edu/soiree to view auction items and place bids. For information or to donate, contact Frank Wood at frank.wood@cfk.edu or 305-809-3287.
• Online play
Fringe Theater, in partnership with the Samuel’s House, will present “The Shot,” an online one-woman play through Saturday, March 27, available online and on demand at http://www.fringetheater.org. This national project is connecting the performing arts with local women’s shelters. To learn more about the Samuel’s House, visit http://www.samuelshouse.org. To learn more about this national project, visit http://www.theshotplay.com. For information about Fringe Theater, call 305-731-0581, visit http://www.fringetheater.org or email info@fringetheater.org.
• Silent auction
Wesley House will host a silent auction with online bidding until Sunday, March 28. Auction will include items from restaurant gift certificates, hotel stays, art, jewelry and home decor. To register and bid online, visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/Auction.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy Hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Scouts wanted
Boy Scout Troop 578 is looking for scouts age 12 to 17. The group meets at The Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea on Mondays. The school is located at 700 Truman Ave. For information, call 305-744-3350.
• Grants available
The Anne McKee Artists Fund has announced that grant monies will be available for specific creative project-based endeavors by individual visual, performance and literary Monroe County artists. Applications and detailed information about the available grants are available at http://www.MckeeFund.org. The deadline is Wednesday, March 31.
• Online auction
May Sands Montessori School will host its spring online silent auction from Friday to Monday, April 9 -19. Visit http://www.maysandsmontessori.com/silent-auction or contact christina@maysandsmontessori.com, 305-293-1400, Ext. 53428.
• Call to artists
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden’s will celebrate its 85th anniversary by showcasing local artists in the Art in the Garden exhibit, opening Monday, April 19. Deadline to submit an application for participation is Saturday, April 10. Artist applications are available at Garden Visitor Center, 5210 College Road, by contacting the office at 305-296-1501, or by email mmcrae@keywest.garden. Deadline to submit an application for participation is Saturday, April 10.
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets each Saturday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. For information, email rusty.the.writer@gmail.com or visit https://sites.google.com/view/keywestwritersguild.