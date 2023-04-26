A Hot! Hot! Hot! Havana Night Party will be a fundraiser for the Tree Institute’s Cuba Program from 6 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26. The event will also benefit the Conch Republic’s flagship Wolf’s humanitarian voyages and youth programs and will be held at Smokin’ Tuna, 4 Charles St. Attendees can bid on silent auction and raffle prizes including a trip to Havana. Dinner seating includes traditional Cuban roast pork or vegan pasta, with rice, plantain salad, Key lime pie and rum. Bar seating includes a hot roast pork sandwich or vegan pasta, with salad or chips. Tickets for dinner and bar seating are available at http://www.conchrepublic.com. For information, email info@FlagshipWOL.com or call 866-355-8733.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Brady’s Pub, 1900 Flagler Ave. For information, contact Darlene Thomas at 305-304-1043.
Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges’ biologist Jen Feltner will be the Florida Keys Wildlife Society lecture speaker at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Big Pine Key Nature Center, 30587 Overseas Highway. The event is free and open to the public.
• ‘Dinner & a Show’
The Key West High School band will present “Dinner & a Show” from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. Dinner will include Cuban-style fare, including salad, drinks and desserts, and will be offered in the KWHS courtyard, with the band’s spring concert to follow in the auditorium at 7 p.m. The high school is located at 2100 Flagler Ave. For tickets and donations, visit https://www.vancoevents.com/us/events/landing?eid=31331&qr=true.
• Nature Preserve cleanup
The Key West Nature Preserve, 1691 Atlantic Blvd. will be the scene of a cleanup and planting session from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, organized by Coastlove, the City of Key West and One Tree Planted. All participants must register upon arrival. There are no recommended age restrictions for this free, family-friendly event.
• Garden talk
The Key West Botanical Garden Society, 5210 College Road, will host Cori Convertito of the Key West Art & Historical Society as the featured speaker at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29. She will discuss “Crossing the Florida Straits: 150 Years of Cuban Migration to South Florida.” For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.
• Hoppy Hour
The Florida Keys Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will hold a Hoppy Hour fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Salty Frog’s, 407 Front St. The dog-friendly event will feature raffles, drink specials and live music.
• Skate Night
The Southernmost Hockey Club will host a Skate Night with a country rock & pop theme from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Bertha Street Hockey Rink. The event is free and participants must bring their own skates. For information, email keywesthockey@gmail.com.