• Havana Nights Party

A Hot! Hot! Hot! Havana Night Party will be a fundraiser for the Tree Institute’s Cuba Program from 6 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26. The event will also benefit the Conch Republic’s flagship Wolf’s humanitarian voyages and youth programs and will be held at Smokin’ Tuna, 4 Charles St. Attendees can bid on silent auction and raffle prizes including a trip to Havana. Dinner seating includes traditional Cuban roast pork or vegan pasta, with rice, plantain salad, Key lime pie and rum. Bar seating includes a hot roast pork sandwich or vegan pasta, with salad or chips. Tickets for dinner and bar seating are available at http://www.conchrepublic.com. For information, email info@FlagshipWOL.com or call 866-355-8733.