• Homeowner Association meeting
The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will be holding its General Membership Meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the Key Largo Library Community Room, 101485 Overseas Highway. The meeting can be attended in person or via a Zoom link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85703458735?pwd=M3ErdkFYY2NVSG5wMlo4bnh1a01LZz09. The meeting is open to the public.
• Free movies
The Key West Library will host free Matinee Movies each Wednesday at 3 p.m. Visit http://keyslibraries.org/events for schedules. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• FKSPCA volunteers needed
The FKSPCA will be preparing for the hurricane season by training volunteers and staff to care for the animals housed in the facility, and for those interested in becoming a foster family. For information, email foster@fkspca.org or tara@fkspca.org.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 9. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Book fair scheduled
The Key West Library is holding a Luau Book Fair for kids at noon on Saturday, June 11, with free books, games and crafts. For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Virtual classes
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is offering new parents virtual classes held on video chat. The childbirth class is on Sunday, June 12, and a breastfeeding class will be held on Saturday, June 18, To register, visit https://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.
• Hemingway street fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305–304-0578. The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Art proposals sought
The Studios of Key West is accepting proposals for workshops and exhibitions in a range of media for artists from beginners to professionals. Deadline to propose a workshop is Wednesday, June 15. Visit http://www.tskw.org/submit-a-proposal.
• Key West exhibit
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened a major exhibition commemorating the 200th anniversary of the first permanent settlement of Key West in 1822 at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. It will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 11.