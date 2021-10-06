• Vaccination events
The State of Florida and multiple organizations in Monroe County are hosting community COVID-19 vaccination events. Events are open to the public. No appointments; walk-up only. Those 12-17 for the Pfizer vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lower Keys: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Perry Hotel at 7001 Shrimp Road. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J will be provided and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Frederick Douglass Gym at 111 Olivia St. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J will be also available at that location. For information, visit http://www. monroe.floridahealth.gov/vax.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the intersection of Truman and Grinnell streets. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Volunteers sought
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency which advocates for the interest of the children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings. For information, call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Yard sale donations wanted
The Key West Preschool Co-Op is seeking clothing, furniture and household donations for a yard sale to be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. Contributions will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7-8, at 2610 Flagler Ave.
• BBQ fundraiser
An All-American BBQ Cook Off will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in the Key Plaza Shopping Center, North Roosevelt Blvd. All proceeds will benefit VFW Post 3911 and Navy League Key West to help Keys veterans. A $25 donation includes BBQ tasting tickets, beer/water/Pepsi and a BBQ Hero Voting Chip.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, to benefit The Studios of Key West.
•Lunch volunteers wanted
The Inez Martin Child Development Center needs to help to plate the daily hot lunches, prepare the cereal bowls for the following day’s breakfast and clean up afterward. Each shift is approximately 90 minutes. Email Christine.Patterson@WesleyHouse.org for information and to schedule a shift.
• Lions Club seeks members
The Key West Lions Club, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., is looking for members interested in improving the community. Monthly meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.