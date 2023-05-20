Cori Convertitio of the Key West Art & Historical Society will discuss the USS Maine at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, in a lecture at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. For tickets and information, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events.
• Orchid talk
The Key West Orchid Society monthly meeting will feature President Jay Pfahl at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. All are welcome to an afternoon of orchid adventure, raffles and plant sales. For information, visit http://www.keywestorchidsociety.org or call 305-619-8304.
• Chihuahua races
The 10th annual Running of the Chihuahuas will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Rick’s Bar, 202 Duval St. The three categories of competition are: 1) chihuahuas pure and mixed breed; 2) seniors; 3) all other small dogs. There will also be a costume contest for extra prizes. This is a family friendly event and big dogs are welcome to come cheer on their friends. To register, visit https://fkspca.org/event/the-running-of-the-chihuahuas/. For information, email Tiffany@fkspca.org.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot, 601 Whitehead St., will host fund-raising Bingo to benefit the Key West Art & Historical Society from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, May 22.
• Youth Program
The Queer Keys Youth Program is a weekly meetup for LGBTQIA+ youth ages 12-18. The Youth Program builds community by providing a safe and affirming space for participants, offering educational and creative activities, providing free snacks, and allowing participants to determine the group’s agenda. The Youth Program meets every Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Old Stone Coffee House space provided by the United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St.
• Drag pageant
The “Miss Island Queen” drag pageant and talent show will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. The event will feature six local celebrity contestants raising donations for Samuel’s House, a nonprofit organization providing emergency shelter and essential needs to women, children and families in Monroe County. The contestant that receives the highest donation total will be crowned Miss Island Queen 2023. For tickets, visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/MissIslandQueen2023.
• On-street parking
The City of Key West reminds residents to be aware that they cannot block off parts of the public right-of-way for private parking. City officials have received complaints that some residents are posting signs or even using cones and barricades to reserve parking spaces along the city streets. The right-of-way is public property, and cannot be marked with private “No Parking,” “No Trespassing” or other signs, nor can this area be blocked with cones or other obstructions. Cones or other illegal blockades will be removed.
• Graduation donations sought
Parents of the Key West High School graduating class are helping to organize Operation Graduation, which is a drug- and alcohol-free lock-in immediately after graduation. The group is asking for donations of gift cards, cash, excursions, etc. To donate, call 305-293-1549, Ext. 54369.